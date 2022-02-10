Niagara County Sheriff's Office increasing presence to prevent drunk driving over Super Bowl weekend

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office will be out in full force from Friday through Sunday in an effort to stop drunk driving.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — One of the biggest drinking days of the year is coming up this weekend, Super Bowl Sunday.

As many people enjoy a game with a drink, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office says it will be increasing its presence to prevent drunk driving. This is part of a statewide STOP - DWI Superbowl High Visibility Engagement Campaign, which begins Friday and ends on Monday.

The sheriff's office and other law enforcement agencies will have an increased presence during that time to prevent injuries and save lives.

The statewide campaign also targets St. Patrick's Day, Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day, Halloween, Thanksgiving and the Christmas holiday season.