Deadline to register for the Niagara County Sheriff's exam approaches

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office has announced that the deadline to register to take their exam to become a deputy sheriff or police officer is quickly approaching. The deadline is August 4 at 11:59pm.

The examination is held to establish separate eligible lists that are later used to fill the vacancies that happen for positions at the Sheriffs Office.

The opportunity is open to all Niagara County residents, and on a case by case basis for other surrounding counties such as Erie, Genesee, and Orleans. All candidates must meet the following requirements on or before the date of the written exam.

Graduation from high school or possession of an equivalency diploma and completion of sixty (60) credit hours awarded by a college or university accredited by a regional, national, or specialized agency recognized as an accrediting agency by the U.S. Department of Education/U.S. Secretary of Education. A copy of your official college transcripts is required to verify your education; OR Graduation from high school or possession of an equivalency diploma and three (3) years of full-time active duty military experience. Attach a copy of your DD-214 to your application.

A copy of a valid drivers license must also be submitted with application, and candidates must be 19 years old or older on the date of the exam.

There is a variety of opportunities available for advancement in certain units and assignments.

