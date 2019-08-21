LOCKPORT, N.Y. — "You still have a chance to do the right thing". Those words from Niagara County Sheriff James Voutour in a letter posted on social media urging the driver of a hit and run accident, that injured a Rapids Volunteer firefighter, to turn themselves in.

The fireman, referred to in Voutour's letter only as 'Ron', was struck and seriously injured while directing traffic Sunday night in the Town of Lockport due to a motorcycle accident. He was wearing a reflective vest and carrying a lighted wand at the time.

In the letter, Voutour refers to the volunteer as kind, humble and quiet with a wife and two children whose family has dedicated nearly 70 years of service to the fire department.

In the letter, the Sheriff provides a phone number and offers to personally pick up the driver of the vehicle that struck the victim.

"There may be many reasons why you left Ron lying in the road," wrote Voutour. "Maybe you were simply scared. Whatever the reason, I'm asking that you do the right thing and turn yourself in. Yes, you will be charged but I can assure you facing a judge after taking responsibility will be much better for you that facing a judge after we find you."

Niagara County Sheriff Please take a moment to read this open letter from Sheriff James Voutour.

RELATED: Rapids volunteer fireman injured in Lockport hit and run

RELATED: Injured firefighter sues City of Buffalo