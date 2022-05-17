Niagara County Sheriff investigates Tuesday morning school bus accident

No students were injured in the crash that took place in the Town of Cambria.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Tuesday morning crash involving an accident involving a school bus in the Town of Cambria.

The Niagara County Communications Center received 911 calls shortly after 8 a.m. about a vehicle and school bus accident with injuries at Burch Road and Ridge Road.

The Sheriff's Office says a pick-up truck operated by Teresa Sturdivant, 49, of Wilson, allegedly crashed into the back of the bus while it was stopped facing southbound on Burch Road.

The bus has 12 children on board at the time of the crash. None of the students or the bus driver were injured.

Sturdivant is said to have suffered an injury to her face. Fire and EMS were called to the scene and checked her injuries.

An investigation revealed hat Sturdivant displayed signs of impairment and she failed a field sobriety test.

Sturdivant was additionally charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the first degree (felony), driving while ability impaired by drugs-previous conviction (felony), and multiple other vehicle and traffic violations.