LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A Lockport man was arrested and charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a volunteer firefighter, Niagara County Sheriff Jim Voutour announced Saturday morning.

Matthew S. Hufnagel, 35, of Lockport, was arrested and charged on Friday. He is charged with leaving the scene of a serious physical injury accident, which is a felony. Hufnagel is also charged with disobeying a traffic control device and disobeying a police officer or flag person.

A fireman from the Rapids Volunteer Fire Company was directing traffic at the intersection of Tonawanda Creek Road and Minnick Road due to a car crash when he was hit back on August 18.

Police say a truck slowed down going through the intersection but did not stop, hitting the firefighter and driving away from the scene. Police say the firefighter was wearing a reflective vest and directing traffic with a lighted wand when the accident happened.

He was treated at Erie County Medical Center and has since been released. The firefighter has served the Rapids Volunteer Fire Company for nearly 40 years.

Hufnagel is scheduled to be arraigned in Lockport Town Court on September 3.

RELATED: Niagara County Sheriff pens letter urging hit and run driver to come forward

RELATED: Rapids volunteer fireman injured in Lockport hit and run