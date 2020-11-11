Niagara County Sheriff's Office: 3 juvenile girls hit by car in Lockport

All three of the girls were taken to Oishei Children's Hospital in Buffalo. Two are in stable condition while a third is in critical condition.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says three juvenile girls were hit by a car Tuesday evening on Rapids Road in Lockport.

Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti says the incident happened just after 5:30 p.m., closing down part of Rapids Road for nearly three hours.

According to the sheriff's office, the initial investigation revealed that there were five juvenile girls, ages ranging from 9-years-old to 14-years-old, walking along Rapids Road when three of the girls were hit by a car.

All three of the girls were taken to Oishei Children's Hospital in Buffalo.

Two of the girls were taken to the hospital by ambulance and are said to be in stable condition. The third girl was taken to the hospital by Mercy Flight and is said to be in critical condition.

Filicetti said the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and was cooperating with authorities. He was not injured in the incident.

The cause of the accident is currently under investigation, and names of those involved are being withheld at this time.

2 On Your Side will update this story as more information becomes available.