Niagara County sets meetings on police reform

Public input will be sought regarding Gov. Andrew Cuomo's order to local governments to undertake police reform and reinvention initiatives.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Two meetings are set to take place next month to get input from Niagara County residents on how the county's Sheriff's Office can better serve the community.

Earlier this year, Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave local governments a deadline to undertake reform and reinvention initiatives.

According to the governor's office, every law enforcement agency across the state has until April 1 to do the following:

Engage stakeholders in a public and open process on policing strategies and tools; Present a plan, by chief executive and head of the local police force, to the public for comment; After consideration of any comments, present such plan to the local legislative body (council or legislature as appropriate) that has approved such plan (by either local law or resolution); and If such local government does not certify the plan, the police force may not be eligible to receive future state funding.

The Niagara County Legislature has created a task force to assist the Sheriff's Department in the reform process.

“The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office has responsibility across the county so we asked each city and town to appoint a member of their community to this task force and we also included appropriate county personnel as well as some at-large members of the community with a particular interest in the issues,” Niagara County Legislature Chair Becky Wydysh said. “We appreciate the commitment of all the members who have agreed to serve.”

Niagara County will hold meetings on Monday, October 5 at 6 p.m. at the Lockport Town Hall and on Tuesday, October 6 at 6 p.m. at the Wheatfield Community Center.