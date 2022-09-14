Niagara County residents can now text 911 in case of an emergency

You simply send a text message like normal to 911 and a dispatcher will respond with some questions to get you the help you need.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — If you live in Niagara County, you can now text 911 in case of an emergency.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office said it's a way to get folks help when it's not safe to talk.

“The Sheriff’s Office has been working diligently to implement text to 9-1-1 in Niagara County. This feature will give a voice to those who would otherwise be unable to make a phone call in that emergency situation. I credit the work of our Communications Division for overseeing this project and bringing Niagara County into the next generation of 9-1-1,” Sheriff Filicetti with the NCSO said.

The NCSO said responses will take a little longer so calling is still the best option when possible.

The NCSO offered these 911 text tips:

Enter the number "911" in the "To" field.

The first text message to 9-1-1 should be brief and contain the location of the emergency and the type

of help needed.

Push the “Send” button.

Be prepared to answer questions and follow instructions from the 9-1-1 call taker.

Text in simple words – do not use abbreviations, “emojis,” or slang.

Keep text messages brief and concise.

A voice 9-1-1 call is still the best way for callers to exchange information with 9-1-1 dispatchers, and the

National Emergency Number Association encourages the public to use the following guidelines when making

a Text to 9-1-1 call:

Place a voice call to 9-1-1, if possible.

Text messaging calls should only be used in extreme situations where it is unsafe to make a voice call

to 9-1-1 or when a caller cannot communicate via a voice call. These situations may include:

Domestic violence

Home invasion

School campus violence

Natural disaster

Callers who are deaf, deaf-blind, late-deafened, hard of hearing, or have speech disabilities

Any other situation where speaking out loud could put the citizen in further danger.

It is important to remember that several factors may cause a text message to take longer to process than a voice call; these include:

A text needs to be typed

The message needs to travel through the system

The 9-1-1 dispatcher must read the text

The 9-1-1 dispatcher must type a response

Texting is not always instantaneous. As with all text messages, 9-1-1 messages can take longer to receive, get out of order, or may not be received.

Text messages may have length limitations (i.e., 160 characters) that may cause the message to be bifurcated or cut off part of the message.

In some instances, text messaging does not carry location information or is not equal to the current location technology with a voice 9-1-1 call; therefore, the caller should provide it in the first text message requesting help.

Text to 9-1-1 service provided within the boundaries of Niagara County may not be available in other areas of the State or Country. If texting to 9-1-1 is unavailable in your location or temporarily unavailable, you will receive a message indicating that texting 9-1-1 is unavailable and to contact 9-1-1 by other means.

Text-to-9-1-1 is not available if you are roaming.

A text or data plan is required to place a text-to-9-1-1; fees related to sending messages could apply based on the individual device owner's service plan.

Photos and videos cannot be sent to 9-1-1 at this time.

Text-to-9-1-1 cannot include more than one person. Do not send your emergency text to anyone other than 9-1-1.

Do not text and drive!