Niagara County rescinds Olcott Beach advisory

OLCOTT, N.Y. — The beach advisory for Olcott Beach has been rescinded.

On Thursday, the Niagara County Department of Health announced that sampling conducted on Wednesday determined the water is again suitable for swimming.

The health department issued the advisory Tuesday saying the water was not suitable for swimming "because of unsatisfactory bacteriological water quality." This was the third beach advisory that had been issued for Olcott Beach during the month of July.

The Niagara County Department of Health says it will continue to monitor the water quality closely and will immediately notify the public of any problems associated with water quality.

If you have additional questions or concerns regarding bathing beach water quality, please contact David Drust, PE, Principal Public Health Engineer at 716-439-7451.