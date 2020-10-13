Niagara County Public Defender facing DWI charge

Vincent Sandonato, 34, was pulled over by State Police in Niagara Falls in June for allegedly failing to stay in his lane.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Niagara County Public Defender finds himself on the wrong side of the law after being arraigned on a charge of driving while intoxicated, a class A misdemeanor.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office says Vincent Sandonato, 34, of Niagara Falls, was pulled over by New York State Police in June for allegedly failing to stay in his lane while driving along Niagara Falls Boulevard in the City of Niagara Falls.

When Sandonato was pulled over, the DA's office said the trooper allegedly observed signs of intoxication. Sandonato was arraigned in Buffalo City Court after judges in Niagara Falls City Court recused themselves. The Erie County District Attorney's Office will act as a special prosecutor.