Get rid of unused paint and paper at Niagara County event

Any latex or oil-based paints will be collected along with paper to shred at Starpoint Highschool for Niagara County residents looking to get rid of those things.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — Have old paint cans sitting around the house or garage not being used?

Niagara County will gladly take it on Saturday, July 29 from 10am - 1pm at Starpoint Highschool. By hosting a "Paint & Paper" event the county can help residents eliminate having old paint cans sitting around their garages and basements.

The event will also accept any paper to shred.

“Our previous events in Lewiston and Wheatfield were a huge success, with hundreds of people taking advantage of the opportunity to get rid of those old cans of paint left in their garages and basements,” said Nemi. “These events are the best way to make sure collected material is either recycled for reuse or disposed of properly.”

This event is open to all Niagara County residents, and requires those interested in attending to pre-register at www.rethinkyourwaste.com

Any used or unused latex or oil paint in its original container will be accepted at the event along with stains, shellacs, lacquers, sealers and varnishes. No spray paint, paint thinner or solvents will be accepted.

For those looking to get paper shredded, the event staff are asking those to have documents bagged or boxed so that they can be easily and quickly removed from your vehicle. There is a limit of 10 bags/boxes per car and the bags/boxes will be returned.