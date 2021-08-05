Niagara County Opioid Task Force collecting messages for people struggling with mental health, addiction at fair

The messages of hope will become part of an awareness campaign to encourage people who are struggling to reach out to the crisis hotline.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Niagara County Opioid Task Force will be at the Niagara County Fair this week to collect messages of hope and encouragement for people struggling with mental health or addiction issues.

The task force will be set up under the sheriff's tent with a community hope box for people to submit written positive messages.

The messages will be used in a public awareness campaign to direct people who are having issues to seek help through the Niagara Crisis Services hotline at (716) 285-3515. This hotline is available 24/7 to provide free, confidential support and assistance to residents in crisis.

"To those who are struggling, words of encouragement to keep fighting really do make a difference and send a message that our community cares about them," Niagara County Legislature Chairman Becky Wydysh said. "I encourage people to take a minute to stop by our tent, learn more about the Opioid Task Force and offer up a message of hope to one of your fellow residents."