x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Niagara County opens enrollment for corrections division

Registration for those interested closes on Nov. 3, 2023.
Credit: WGRZ.com

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office has announced that for a short time only they have opened up enrollment for their corrections division. 

Exams for the position will be held on December, 1 and December 31, 2023. The registration deadline for those interested is November, 3. 

Requirements for the role are 

  • High School Graduate or GED
  • Valid NYS driver's license
  • File civil service application 
  • Complete and pass PT test
  • Medical exam and drug screening
  • Background check
  • Complete psych exam

The benefits of this role include 

  • Salary range $26.02 - $36.99
  • Healthcare plan
  • NYS retirement pension
  • Advancement opportunities 
  • Paid leave

Our Correction Officer Examination enrollment period is open for a short period of time! Follow the link below to view requirements, and sign up today! https://niagara-portal.mycivilservice.com/exams

Posted by Niagara County Sheriff on Tuesday, October 10, 2023

To learn more or sign up visit Niagara-portal.mycivilservice.com/exams

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Jennifer Hudson Live on Midday

Before You Leave, Check This Out