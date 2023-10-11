Niagara County opens enrollment for corrections division

Registration for those interested closes on Nov. 3, 2023.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office has announced that for a short time only they have opened up enrollment for their corrections division.

Exams for the position will be held on December, 1 and December 31, 2023. The registration deadline for those interested is November, 3.

Requirements for the role are

High School Graduate or GED

Valid NYS driver's license

File civil service application

Complete and pass PT test

Medical exam and drug screening

Background check

Complete psych exam

The benefits of this role include

Salary range $26.02 - $36.99

Healthcare plan

NYS retirement pension

Advancement opportunities

Paid leave

Our Correction Officer Examination enrollment period is open for a short period of time! Follow the link below to view requirements, and sign up today! https://niagara-portal.mycivilservice.com/exams Posted by Niagara County Sheriff on Tuesday, October 10, 2023