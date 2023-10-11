Niagara County opens enrollment for corrections division

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office has announced that for a short time only they have opened up enrollment for their corrections division.
Exams for the position will be held on December, 1 and December 31, 2023. The registration deadline for those interested is November, 3.
Requirements for the role are
- High School Graduate or GED
- Valid NYS driver's license
- File civil service application
- Complete and pass PT test
- Medical exam and drug screening
- Background check
- Complete psych exam
The benefits of this role include
- Salary range $26.02 - $36.99
- Healthcare plan
- NYS retirement pension
- Advancement opportunities
- Paid leave
To learn more or sign up visit Niagara-portal.mycivilservice.com/exams