Niagara County officials reminding residents about 'Donate Life Month'

Niagara County officials asking residents to consider registering to become organ, eye and tissue donors.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — Niagara County officials are reminding residents that the month of April is national "Donate Life Month."

In honor of Donate Life Month, Niagara County Legislature Chairman Rebecca Wydysh and Niagara County Clerk Joseph A. Jastrzemski are asking Niagara County residents to consider registering to become organ, eye and tissue donors.

“According to Donate Life America, more than 100,000 women, men and children are waiting for lifesaving organ transplants and every 10 minutes, another person is added to the national transplant waiting list,” Wydysh said in a provided statement.

“Every April, we try to do our best to bring awareness of this issue and ask the public to please consider registering to be a donor.”

Those who wish to register may do so in two different ways. You can either register online at www.donatelife.ny.gov/register, or you can register when you replace, renew or upgrade your driver's license or non-driver identification.

“One organ donor can save up to eight lives and impact dozens more with tissue donations,” Jastrzemski said in a provided statement. “While joining the registry takes just a few minutes, the impact of your decision may very well be felt for generations.”