Niagara County Legislature opposes new gun laws, passes resolution

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — New York State's new gun laws went into effect Sept. 1, and some lawmakers are doing what they can to overturn them as soon as possible.

For example, the Niagara County Legislature recently passed a resolution opposing the new gun control laws.

"The resolution not only opposes the new measures, but authorizes the county to take whatever legislative and legal remedies are necessary and appropriate, including working in coalition with other counties, to overturn the state law," Niagara County said in a statement Wednesday.

The resolution was a unanimous 15-0 vote.

Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti supported the resolution as well.

“Let me be clear, that from a law enforcement point of view, there is nothing in this state legislation that will make that our communities any safer,” Filicetti said. “Improving public safety means revisiting issues like bail reform, discovery reform, how we treat repeat juvenile offenders. Those are the issues that are impacting our neighborhoods, not legal gun ownership.”

Gov. Kathy Hochul, however believes the new laws are necessary to keep New Yorkers safe.

"In response to the Supreme Court's decision to strike down New York's century-old concealed carry law, we took swift and thoughtful action to keep New Yorkers safe," Governor Hochul said in a statement on Aug. 31, a day before the new laws went into effect.