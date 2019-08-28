NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — People in Niagara County are remembering a man who spent almost three decades representing them in government. The Niagara County Legislature announced on Tuesday that Vice-Chairman Clyde Burmaster, First District Niagara County Legislator, passed away after a lengthy illness.

Burmaster joined the Niagara County Legislature in 1994, serving 18 years as vice-chairman. He was also a Vietnam veteran and volunteer firefighter with the Ransomville Volunteer Fire Company.

“Clyde was a highly respected county legislator who was measured by his use of common sense and fair play, and always put the interests of the people he represented first,” said Keith McNall, chairman of the Niagara County Legislature. “My colleagues and I offer our deepest condolences to Clyde’s family and friends.”

RELATED: Niagara County to file lawsuit challenging 'Green Light' law

RELATED: Niagara County Legislator to resign