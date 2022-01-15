Niagara County officials investigate industrial fire Friday in Wheatfield

The fire happened at Pyrotek, a metal heat treatment company. The plant was evacuated, and no one was hurt.

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. — Niagara County fire investigators are looking into an industrial fire that happened Friday in Wheatfield.

The fire happened at Pyrotek, a metal heat treatment company. According to an operations manager at the scene, the fire started in the furnace system, then spread to the building and throughout the plant.

Pyrotek treats metals at a very high temperature in furnaces for products that are ultimately used in lithium-ion batteries.

The plant was evacuated, and no one was hurt.