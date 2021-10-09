Niagara County holds final hazardous waste collection event on Oct. 9

The final event hosted by the county will take place at the Department of Public Waste garage from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The final hazardous waste collection of the year hosted by Niagara County is taking place next weekend.

Residents can bring their household hazardous waste to the Department of Public Waste garage in North Tonawanda between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. October 9. Appointments are required and can be made online.

Items that can be brought in include: oil paints, stains, fluorescent bulbs, spray paint, other aerosols, paint thinner, cleaners, pesticides, fertilizer, gasoline, acids/bases, glues, resins, adhesives and mercury devices. Smoke detectors, fire extinguishers and propane tanks will also be accepted, but a fee may apply.

Do not bring: latex paint, waste oil, waste from businesses, containers larger than five gallons, explosives, ammunition, radioactive waste, electronic waste or tires.