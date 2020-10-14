Niagara County to hold outdoor career fair

The Department of Employment and Training will hold the event Thursday, October 15.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — On Thursday Niagara County's Department of Employment and Training will be holding an outdoor career fair for anybody seeking employment.

The event will take place at Oppenheim Park starting at 10 a.m. The event will last about two hours.

Over 20 companies will be on hand to fill open positions. Each company will be using the park's picnic shelters to display information and meet with job seekers.

This event was inspired by a very successful mini-career fair that the County held previously.

"Our mini career fair attracted close to 100 job seekers and several people walked away with jobs on the spot," said Donald Jablonski, Director of Employment and Training. "The pandemic has caused some very difficult economic times, but there are employers looking for good people. For those looking for a job, join us at the Oppenheim Park career fair and let's get you in front of those employers."