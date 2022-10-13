Niagara County holding hazardous waste drop off November 5

The event is only open to Niagara County residents and you must register prior to drop-off.

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Niagara County has announced their next household hazardous waste drop-off event is scheduled for Saturday, November 5.

The event is only open to Niagara County residents and you must register prior to drop-off.

The drop-off is being held at the North Tonawanda Department of Public Works at 758 Erie Avenue from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

To register, go to www.rethinkyourwaste.com/events and scrolling down to find the North Tonawanda event.

“This is the county’s last household hazardous waste collection event of the year, so as you are packing up for winter, this is a good time to get rid of those leftover paints, pesticides, pool chemicals and other items left in your garage or basement,” said Niagara County Legislator Randy Bradt.

Since starting the Household Hazardous Waste program 10 years ago, more than 900,000 lbs. of hazardous products have been removed from Niagara County Homes, according to Dawn Timm, Niagara County Environmental Coordinator.

“The steps we take to encourage the recycling of paint and other HHW in a responsible manner ensures these materials do not end up in our soil or in our water, protecting our local environment,” said Timm.

Here are the eligibility requirements:

Must be a resident of Niagara County.

The first 50-lbs of waste is covered by Niagara County and NYSDEC (Voucher program only). All extra weight or excluded material is the responsibility of the generator.

Only waste generated from homes is accepted. Not-for-profits, and businesses are excluded.

Alkaline Batteries, Motor Oil, Electronics and Explosives are NOT ACCEPTED.

All residents are required to pre-register online.

Fire Extinguishers, Smoke Detectors and Propane Tanks are subject to additional fees.

These are the items that will be accepted at the drop-off:

Oil-based Paint

Wood Stains and Preservatives

Automotive Fluids (Antifreeze, Brake, Power Steering and Transmission Fluids)

Pesticides and Fertilizers (both Solid and Liquid)

Flammable Products (Gasoline, Kerosene, Thinners, Strippers, Solvents, Glues, etc.)

Household Cleaners (Soaps, Waxes, Drain Cleaners, etc.)

Driveway and Roof Sealer

Pool and Photo Chemicals

Mercury (Thermometers, Thermostats)

Fluorescent Bulbs