Niagara County helps sign up people for Thank a Vet program

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Niagara County Clerk Joseph Jastrzemski on Wednesday helped veterans sign up for its county Thank a Vet program.

The program entitles veterans to receive discounts on goods and services at more than 500 participating businesses. The county clerk welcomed a group of vets to the courthouse to help sign them up on Wednesday.

But if you're not registered and believe you're eligible, you can stop by the county clerk's office in Lockport, Monday through Friday, during regular business hours.

You can also call the veteran's service agency at the number with any questions 716-438-4090.

You can find more information about the program at this link.