OLCOTT, N.Y. — Niagara County is getting some help from the state to help reinforce and rebuild the shoreline.

2 On Your Side visited Hedley Boatyard in Olcott, one of the hardest-hit communities.

The owner there, David Hedley, said they've seen significant damage due to the high water levels not just this summer but in the last two. Some 34 boat docks have sat empty and under water since the summer of 2017.

Just a few months ago Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the launch of the Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative Multi-Agency Task Force, also known as REDI.

The initiative is meant to find a long-term solution to flooding in communities along Lake Ontario.

Niagara County Legislator John Syracuse says they have been contacted by the state, and so far Cuomo's office is holding up its end of the bargain.

Representatives with the state were in town as recently as Wednesday to discuss ways to solve the flooding problem.

"The governor now has recognized that he's frustrated with perhaps the (International Joint Commission) and their inability to control the lake levels, so he's provided the state funded mechanisms to help up us," Syracuse said.

Hedley says this summer alone he's losing tens of thousands of dollars, but finally the conversation with the state is changing.

