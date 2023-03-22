Niagara County forensics laboratory faces state violations

The State Commission on Forensic Science sent the lab a letter on Monday, outlining eight allegations.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — Niagara County’s forensics laboratory is under the microscope, facing a series of violations and potential loss of accreditation by the state oversight commission.

“I did not really have any anticipation that this was coming in, quite frankly,” Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti said.

In a notice Monday, the State Commission on Forensic Science outlined eight allegations and violations, stating that the lab is being accused of:

misrepresenting information to the commission;

performing tasks without proper documented authorization;

fabricating and backdating training documentation;

delaying the recognition of recurring corrective actions;

accepting improperly packaged evidence;

conducting re-analysis of casework with no documentation;

utilizing pre-judged evidence from cases as competency/proficiency test samples; and

conduct unbecoming of a laboratory.

The letter also revealed it stems from an anonymous tip and at the state's own observation but did not any details of specific incidents.

“It's very hard to formulate a response to something when I’ve been given eight vague, alleged violations without any factual basis behind them,” Filicetti said.

While the violation notice indicates the commission’s intent to seek a probationary period, the county’s forensics laboratory — which provides forensic analysis for the Niagara County District Attorney and all law enforcement agencies in Niagara and Orleans counties — still remains fully functional and operational.

Next month, both sides will appear at a hearing in Albany on April 20 and will have an opportunity to address the violations.

“It's got to be difficult to really defend against that if the state says, ‘We observed you cutting these corners, you making these mistakes, you're not following protocol,’ whatever it is,” legal expert Barry Covert said. “Whatever it is the state observed, it's going to be really hard to overcome that.”

The notice’s complete impact remains unclear, but according to Covert, it now reopens the door and could put all previous evidence to the test.

“I’d immediately open up all my existing files, and any previous files, and see whether that information or whether the evidence was processed by this lab, and then determine how I can either challenge current cases or reopen older cases, based upon this investigation,” Covert said, regarding how he would respond as a defense attorney.