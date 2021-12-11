Fire breaks out overnight at Pyrotek Inc. in Niagara County

Upon arrival, deputies from the Niagara County Sheriff's Office reported that smoke and flames were coming from a chimney on the roof of the building.

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. — Firefighters in Niagara County were called to Pyrotek Inc. early Saturday morning for a commercial structure fire.

According to the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center, it received a 911 call just after 2 a.m. saying there was a fire at Pyrotek, located at 2040 Cory Drive in Wheatfield.

Upon arrival, deputies from the Niagara County Sheriff's Office reported that smoke and flames were coming from a chimney on the roof of the building. The Sanborn Volunteer Fire Company and the Bergholz Volunteer Fire Company were able to extinguish the fire.

The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center says the fire was contained to the chimney area. No damage estimate has been provided at this time.