Niagara County fire companies responds to more than a dozen brush fires over the weekend

A ban on residential brush burning is in effect through May 14 across New York State.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is reminding residents that the is a burn ban currently in effect across the state.

The department posted on their Facebook that their patrols and local fire departments responded to more than a dozen brush and field fires across the county.

They say several acres were damaged and that emergency personnel was put in unnecessary danger.

The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) says most wildfires happen during the springtime months.

For that reason, the department announced a ban on residential brush burning that is in effect from March 16 and runs through May 14.

A Fire Danger Map rating for the 2021 fire season will be posted on the DEC's website once there is a moderate risk anywhere in the state.