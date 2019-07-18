NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Niagara County District Attorney's office is taking a new approach to old unsolved crimes.

"One thing that never changes, loved ones still want answers, they still want closure and there is still someone out there walking among us that committed these heinous crimes and they need to be held accountable for that," Niagara County District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek said.

When Wojtasek took the oath of office in 2017, she wanted things to be done differently.

"Historically it was hard to take an active role in cold cases because you would have other cases that come in everyday that needed your attention," she said.

Which is something she changed when she took over as district attorney.

"What we've tried to do is every cold case that we have here in Niagara County I have assigned to a prosecutor. So, that they take the time engross themselves in the case and become an active partner with law enforcement," Wojtasek said.

This new initiative was not just for her team, but a mission for her as well.

"What I did when I first started is, I said I personally would get involved and examine and evaluate a case a year,that was my goal."

Wojtasek's first case was 17-year-old Mandy Steingasser of North Tonawanda. In 1993, she disappeared and her body was found at Bond Lake Park.

By re-examining the case, in April of 2018 new DNA evidence led to the arrest of longtime suspect Joseph Belstadt.

"I can say we did that and put that effort in and we made an arrest last April and we will be trying that case in September of this year" she said.

Wojtasek says her office will continue to work to bring victims' families closure.

"I have a whole team of people that worked on that case and continue to work on this case. We hopefully can bring justice for her mom," Wojtasek said.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

Unsolved: Family still searching for answers in beating death of elderly man

Unsolved: 37 years later investigators still search for clues in Lancaster murder

Unsolved: Search continues for suspect(s) that murdered and dismembered two Niagara Falls women