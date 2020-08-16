Niagara County Fairgrounds hosts 'Taste of the Fair'

The Niagara County Fairgrounds, located at 4487 Lake Avenue in Lockport, is hosting a "Taste of the Fair" event so people can enjoy fair food in a safe way.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — While many local fairs, festivals and carnivals have been canceled this summer due to COVID-19, an event taking place this weekend in Niagara County is giving participants a "Taste of the Fair."

The Niagara County Fairgrounds, located at 4487 Lake Avenue in Lockport, is hosting a "Taste of the Fair" event so people can enjoy fair food in a safe way. Food vendors will be on the fairgrounds offering their popular fair food as a drive through or walk-up option.

Some of the food options include BBQ, greek food, blooming onions, pizza logs, ice cream, grilled cheese sandwiches, Italian and Polish food, hamburgers, philly seat and cheese, cotton candy, fries, fried dough, deep fried oreos, lemonade and tacos.