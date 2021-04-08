Niagara County Fair kicks off Wednesday

The fair will be open from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Niagara County Fair is back!

Festivities officially kicked-off in Lockport Wednesday morning, featuring food, games, rides, live music, 4-H animals and exhibits, contests and more.

In addition to the regular fun fair activities, the five-day event also features encounters with Niagara Down Under kangaroos, the World of Wonders Show, Luau Logan's Tropical Revue and other all new attractions.

Admission is $6 per person Wednesday through Saturday for adults, senior citizens and children 7 years old and older. On Sunday, admission will be $4 per person or $12 per car. Children under 6 years old are free. Parking is also free.

Anyone attending the fair who is unvaccinated is asked to wear a mask at all times. Guests are also being encouraged to use extra precautions when determining necessary safety protocols.