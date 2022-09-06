Niagara County Emergency Management officials introduced a draft of its hazard mitigation plan

According to an overview presented Thursday night, the county sustained over $38 million in damage from events like windstorms, floods between 1997 and 2018.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Niagara County Emergency Management officials held a public meeting where they introduced a draft of the county's hazard mitigation plan.

According to an overview presented Thursday night, the county sustained over $38 million in damage from events like windstorms, floods between 1997 and 2018. That doesn't include the flooding the county experienced last summer.



The draft report cited that some of the biggest concerns regarding hazard impacts was the aging population in the community, and responding to their needs in an emergency, as well as the lack of internet access to inform residents of an emergency.

"The point not spoken too much by stakeholders, but identified by community members were households without internet or computers, we live in very connected age. So there's anybody we know that there's still households who do not have internet access at home. And this could be a liability when hazards occur," said Brian Conley of UB regional institute.