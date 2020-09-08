Niagara County Down Under, Party Animals hosting free drive-thru zoo in Eden

The drive-thru animal exhibit is taking place Sunday at the Eden Corn Festival grounds located at 3000 Legion Drive. The event goes from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

EDEN, N.Y. — Niagara County Down Under, the kangaroo petting zoo located in Western New York, is hosting another special drive-thru fundraising event this weekend in Eden.

Party Animals and Niagara County Down Under are hosting a socially distanced drive-thru zoo on Sunday, allowing participants to view over 100 animals from the comfort of your car. Some of the animals include kangaroos, wallabies, camels, goats, sheep, cavies, and a miniature cow.

The drive-thru animal exhibit is taking place at the Eden Corn Festival grounds located at 3000 Legion Drive. This is the the third drive-thru zoo Niagara County Down Under has put on.

Niagara County Down Under stresses that social distancing guidelines must be followed at the event. Participants are asked to stay in their vehicles at all times.

The drive-thru zoo is free; however, donations will be accepted.

Anyone wishing to donate can do so through Venmo @PartyAnimalsNY or through PayPal at swkennels@yahoo.com. Cash will also be accepted at the event. All proceeds go toward animal care, feed, and hay.