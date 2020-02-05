LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Niagara County Down Under, the kangaroo petting zoo located in Western New York, is hosting a special drive through event this weekend.

On Saturday and Sunday Niagara County Down Under is hosting a social distancing drive-thru zoo, which will allow participants to view a variety of animals from the comfort of your own car. Some of the animals include camels, kangaroos, goats, sheep, cavies, miniature cows and more.

Niagara County Down Under stresses that social distancing guidelines must be followed. You are not allowed to exit your vehicle in the drive-thru zoo. Attendants wearing masks and gloves will be with each of the animals. Security will also be on hand to help direct traffic and maintain safe distance.

Niagara County Down Under's drive-thru zoo is located at 5274 Junction Road in Lockport. Drivers can enter from the north side and will exit south on Junction Road. The drive-thru zoo goes from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The drive-thru zoo is free; however, donations will be accepted. Anyone wishing to donate can do so through paypal at Swkennels@yahoo.com. Someone will also be accepting donations at the exit of the drive-thru zoo.

Prizes will also be given out after the event.

Anyone who leaves a review on the Niagara County Down Under Facebook page after the event will be entered into a drawing and winners will be announced on the page. Prizes include plush kangaroos as well as autographed pictures of the Niagara County Down Under's kangaroo mob.

Niagara County Down Under says it will be having many live question and answer sessions on its Facebook page next week to answer any questions you may have about the animals you have seen.

