Niagara County Down Under hosting free drive-thru zoo in Clarence

CLARENCE, N.Y. — Niagara County Down Under, the kangaroo petting zoo located in Western New York, is hosting a special drive-through fundraising event this weekend.

Party Animals and Niagara County Down Under are hosting a social distancing drive-thru zoo on Sunday, allowing participants to view a variety of animals from the comfort of your own car. Some of the animals include kangaroos, camels, alpacas, llamas, goats, and peacocks.

This is the the second drive-thru zoo Niagara County Down Under has put on.

Niagara County Down Under stresses that social distancing guidelines must be followed. You are not allowed to exit your vehicle in the drive-thru zoo.

The drive-thru zoo is located at 11199 Main Street in Clarence. Drivers can use the Great Pumpkin Farm east parking lot entrance.

The drive-thru zoo is free; however, donations will be accepted. Anyone wishing to donate can do so through Venmo @PartyAnimalsNY. All proceeds go toward animal care, feed, and hay.

The event goes from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.