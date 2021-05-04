Niagara County DMV to begin some walk-in hours

There are no longer online appointments on the days they are accepting walk-ins.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Niagara County Department of Motor Vehicles will be accepting walk-ins once a week at its three locations.

The North Tonawanda DMV office will accept walk-ins on Tuesdays, the Niagara Falls DMV on Wednesdays, and the Lockport DMV on Thursdays. The new schedule begins April 13, 14, and 15. There are no longer online appointments for the days they are accepting walk-ins at those locations.

“Our first priority has to be to keep people safe and meet the mandatory New York State guidelines and we believe this new plan continues to do that while also providing greater flexibility for the public to complete their transactions,” said Jastrzemski. “I look forward to the day that business returns to usual, but we have not been given that greenlight yet.”

Niagara County Clerk Joseph Jastrzemski says walk-ins will need to be in line by 11:30 a.m. to be served before the office closes for lunch from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. and then before 4 p.m. to be served before the office closes for the day. Everyone must wear a mask and bring their own pen.

“We also encourage people to fill out their paperwork or as much of it as they can to help move their transaction along quickly,” said Jastrzemski. “I continue to thank the public for their patience as we have tried to adapt our process to meet their needs throughout the pandemic.”