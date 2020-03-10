Niagara County DMV hosting special event Saturday for driver's license renewals

Niagara County Clerk Joseph A. Jastrzemski says over a dozen DMV staffers will be on hand to help process paperwork.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Niagara County DMV is holding a special event on Saturday, October 3 for anyone who needs to renew their driver's license.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Lockport DMV, located at 111 Main Street in Lockport, and the North Tonawanda DMV, located at 500 Wheatfield Street in North Tonawanda. Appointments are not necessary; however, anyone looking to attend the event must be in line before 12:30 p.m.

Niagara County Clerk Joseph A. Jastrzemski says over a dozen DMV staffers will be on hand to help process paperwork.

"Our last event was a huge success as we processed several hundred driver's license renewals for Niagara County residents, but we also know there are thousands of people who still need to renew," Jastrzemski said. "We were able to keep social distancing, people were very respectful with wearing masks and everything ran smoothly which is why we are doing this again."

Jastrzemski says this special Saturday event is for license transactions only, such as renewals, switching to an enhanced license or Real ID, and upgrading to commercial driver's licenses. Residents are being reminded to bring original documentation, not copies, and are strongly encouraged to check out the DMV website to view a complete list of acceptable forms of identification.

Residents are also being advised to bring their own pen.

Jastrzemski added that he has heard from many residents who are frustrated that the DMV is not back to its full operations and that it still requires appointments during normal business hours. Jastrzemski says he and his staff are regularly trying to find creative ways to provide these services to the public.