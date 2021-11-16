Niagara County to conduct suicide prevention survey

The Niagara County Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse will survey people's awareness of resources and how to help others.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Niagara County is launching a survey to get a sense of how knowledgeable the community is about suicide prevention and available resources.

On Tuesday, the Niagara County Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services announced the distribution of a survey that will look at the community's knowledge of how to help themselves or someone else, as well as what resources they would like to see available.

"Thoughts of suicide can affect anyone regardless of age, gender, or background," said Laura Kelemen, director of the county’s mental health department. "And, although the topic can be difficult to talk about, having open and honest conversations about suicide can help raise awareness and may save a life."

Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. One in three high school students have reported persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness and one in six made a suicide plan over the last year.

"We need to make a change and are asking for your help," Kelemen said. "It takes a community effort to let people know that help is available, link them to supports and reach zero suicides. We would like to thank you in advance for your participation. The responses generated will assist us in guiding our county wide suicide prevention work."

The survey is available online until Friday, Dec. 10 on Survey Monkey.