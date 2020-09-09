Niagara County Department of Health to hold free drive-through rabies clinic

The clinic is scheduled to take place Saturday, September 19 at the Town of Lockport Highway Garage. Registration is required.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Niagara County Department of Health will be hosting a free drive-through rabies clinic in September. Unlike rabies clinics in the past, registration is required.

The clinic is scheduled to take place Saturday, September 19 at the Town of Lockport Highway Garage, located at 6560 Dysinger Road. The event starts at 1 p.m. and goes until 5 p.m.

However, anyone looking to attend must register first.

Registration will open on September 10. Once all appointment slots are filled, registration will close and no additional appointments will be accepted. Appointments can be made online here.

Due to COVID-19, the Niagara County Department of Health will have new protocols in place.

“In order to maintain social distancing and manage crowds that would typically arrive at a rabies clinic, new protocols are being established to protect both the workers and the public during the pandemic,” said Scott Ecker, Associate Supervising Public Health Sanitarian.

Those attending the clinic must arrive by vehicle, where they will be asked to wait until they can drive up to the veterinarian. Anyone attending the clinic is required to wear a facemask.

In addition to registering, those attending the free clinic must remember to bring a few things with them on the day of the clinic.

A pre-registration form must be completed regarding the pet's information. Proof of prior vaccination also needs to be provided in order to qualify for a three-year vaccination, otherwise a one-year vaccination will be given.

“Department staff will be utilizing these measures to ensure community safety while still providing essential animal vaccination services for dogs, cats, and ferrets," said Public Health Director Dan Stapleton. "Animal rabies continues to be a serious public health concern in Niagara County. Rabies is a viral disease that nearly always results in death of the animal that is not adequately protected with a rabies vaccination. Ideally, a pet owner utilizes their veterinary office near them to receive these services. These rabies clinics are intended to bridge the gap for pet owners who have had difficulty scheduling a routine check-up for their pet with their veterinarian.”