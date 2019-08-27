LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A Niagara County Corrections Officer is on suspension while a criminal investigation involving incidents at the county correctional facility continues.

Alexandra Matalavage, 52, is charged with five counts of tampering with public records, a felony. Matalavage has been with the department in 2008.

Her arrest stems from alleged incidents at the jail while she was on duty. The situation came to light following reviews of inmate supervisory rounds.

Officer Matalavage was arraigned in the Town of Lockport and is currently free on her own recognizance. She's due back in court next month.

Due to the on-going criminal investigation and potential departmental charges, Niagara County Undersheriff Michael Filicetti declined to provide further details at this time.