NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Niagara Falls Hyde Park Ice Pavilion is opening its doors for Niagara County Community College alumni.

From noon until 2 p.m. Sunday, students, employees, and their friends are welcome to come out and skate. Proceeds from the event will go the NCCC Alumni Association.

Tickets are $12 for skaters over the age of 10. Anyone younger than that gets in for $7. The price includes the cost of skate rentals. Tickets will be sold at the door until 12:30 p.m.

For more information, visit the NCCC website.