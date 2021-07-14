Niagara County closes part of West Canal Park following damage from severe thunderstorms

At this time, the marina will remain open, but the area of the park that includes the picnic shelters and playground is closed.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — Part of West Canal Marina and Park in the Town of Pendleton was closed Wednesday due to overnight storm damage.

According to Niagara County Department of Public Works Commissioner Garret Meal, several trees came down and others were severely damaged during the severe thunderstorms that rolled through Western New York Tuesday night. A vehicle that was parked in the lot was also severely damaged by a tree.

Meal says crews were at the park Wednesday working to clean up the debris.

At this time, the marina will remain open, but the area of the park that includes the picnic shelters and playground is closed.