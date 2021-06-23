Niagara County Clerk: Extensions for expired licenses, permits end Thursday

Niagara County Clerk Joseph Jastrzemski is reminding residents that extensions for expired drivers licenses and permits is coming to an end.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — Following Gov. Andrew Cuomo's announcement Wednesday that New York State's COVID-19 state of emergency will expire on Thursday, Niagara County Clerk Joseph Jastrzemski is reminding residents that extensions for expired drivers licenses and permits is coming to an end.

According to Jastrzemski, since the state of emergency is coming to an end, and Gov. Cuomo will not be extending his executive orders, there will no longer be any extensions for expired drivers licenses and permits.

“We have cleared up much of the backlog in previous months, but for those who still have an expired license or permit, beginning tomorrow [Thursday] they will no longer be considered valid by New York State,” Jastrzemski said in a provided statement.

Anyone looking to make an appointment at one of the three Niagara County Department of Motor Vehicle Offices can do so online here. Walk-ins are also welcome every Tuesday at the North Tonawanda DMV, every Wednesday at the Niagara Falls DMV, and every Thursday at the Lockport DMV.