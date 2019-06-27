NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — Niagara County Clerk Joseph Jastrzemski has not been quiet about his opposition to the Green Light bill that was signed into law by Governor Cuomo last week.

Reporter: Will you enforce it?

Jastrzemski: No, I will not.

Jastrzemski says the Niagara County Department of Motor Vehicles will refuse to issue licenses to people without the proper documentation.

"If somebody comes into my office, I will treat them like you and me. If they don't have the proper documentation, and all they have is a foreign document that none of my staff are going to be able to understand or decipher, we will forward them on to a New York State-run DMV office and let them handle it," he said.

Jastrzemski is not the only County Clerk in Western New York who feels this way.

Last week 2 On Your Side reached out to every county clerk in Western New York to see if they will issue driver's licenses to undocumented immigrants.

Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua and Allegany counties said they will not enforce it.

Orleans, Genesee and Wyoming counties said they are going to wait and see.

Cattaraugus County is the only one that said it will issue theses licenses.

Supporters of the law say undocumented immigrants are driving anyway and this will require them to have insurance and pass a road test.

The license cannot be used for federal purposes such as boarding a plane or entering a military base.

Jastrzemski says the law is unconstitutional and took things a step further this week, writing a letter to President Donald Trump asking for a federal investigation.

WGRZ

"I've reached out to the Justice Department to do an investigation into this law, challenge it, and have it removed," he said.

The law prevents immigration law enforcement from obtaining DMV records.

The Niagara County Attorney has reached out to the U.S. Attorney's Office to determine what employees should do if an undocumented immigrant comes into the DMV.

The Green Light bill, or the Driver's License Access and Privacy Act, will go into effect in December.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

Erie County comptroller suggests whistleblower hotline to report undocumented immigrants applying for driver's licenses

New York State passes Green Light Bill

The yellow plates are peeling, too? Sadly, yes