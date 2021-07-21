Niagara County cleans up, starts drying out from heavy rainfall

County starts assessment of damage from flooding

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Niagara County got slammed Tuesday night with heavy rainfall. But on Wednesday the bright sunshine dried things out considerably.

Still there were some issues in areas like the Town of Niagara where Tuscarora Road near the Cayuga Creek was closed because of spillover from the creek which is running high like all waterways with the runoff from all that rain.

We checked first in the City of Lockport where on Canal Street water was really pouring through the streets as seen on social media videos Tuesday night.

On Wednesday there was some limited cleanup for some merchants. They said it was not all that bad considering all that water last night.

City crews in Lockport were even power washing Canal Street, ironically with more water, to spruce things up with all the mud and stormwater debris. Some items in storage were obviously thrown away.

For homeowners, there obviously were some flooded basements or waterlogged yards. Some people were prepared and put things up on shelves or on blocks.

County officials on Wednesday were assessing how bad it was. Emergency Management Director Jonathan Schultz gave credit to highway crews and first responders like firefighters who worked through the night to deal with issues affecting property owners.