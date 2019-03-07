BUFFALO, N.Y. — A project to clean up a site where they used to make TNT in Niagara County is finally starting.

The Army Corps of Engineers announced that it will start the final remediation of the Lake Ontario Ordnance Works site next Monday.

That site in Youngstown was used to make TNT during the Manhattan Project in the 1940s, and it's been two and a half years since the corps announced the plan to remove the contaminated soil and keep the public safe.

It should be done by September.

