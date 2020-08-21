Niagara County approves reopening gyms starting as early as Monday

Gyms and fitness centers must meet state guidelines and contact the county for an inspection.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Niagara County has given the green light for gyms and fitness centers, including indoor classes, to reopen and resume as early as Monday, the earliest date allowed by Governor Andrew Cuomo.

The state has left reopening decisions up to local county officials. The businesses must meet state guidelines and contact the county for an inspection.

“Given the low daily rate of infection in Niagara County and the fact that other segments of our economy have opened without creating a spike in COVID infections, we are allowing all gyms and fitness centers to open on August 24,” said Niagara County Legislature Chairman Becky Wydysh.

“Both owners and patrons of these facilities have been clamoring for this for some time and since the Governor has left this decision up to local officials, we are saying it’s time to open.”

The following must take place for a gym or fitness center in Niagara County to open its doors:

Go to https://forward.ny.gov/phase-four-industries, scroll down to gyms/fitness centers, where there are links for reopening guidelines, a safety plan template and an affirmation. After carefully reviewing the documentation and ensuring facility compliance with the reopening requirements, businesses must complete the required safety plan, and can use the template to do so. Then, they must complete the affirmation that states they have read and understand their obligation to operate in accordance with the guidelines.

Contact the Niagara County Department of Health at (716) 439-7444 to schedule an inspection.

A gym can open as soon as August 24, once they affirm the guidelines are met, a safety plan is completed and an inspection is scheduled.

“I know many gym owners have been working on their safety plans for some time on things like how to keep social distance and how to sanitize, so hopefully they are well prepared to meet the guidelines,” said Wydysh.