LOCKPORT, N.Y. — The Niagara County Legislature has formed a committee to examine the impact and review the county's options on New York State's impending marijuana legalization.

The ad hoc committee is chaired by Legislator Jesse P. Gooch. Other members include: Legislators Rebecca Wydysh and Owen Steed, as well as Niagara County District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek, Niagara County Sheriff James R. Voutour, Niagara County Director of Public Health Daniel Stapleton, Niagara County Director of Mental Health Laura Keleman, Niagara County Attorney John Ottaviano and North Tonawanda City Attorney Luke Brown.

Legislator Gooch says the legislature needs to hear from the committee and the public about the state's proposal to legalize marijuana.

There is a provision in the proposal that allows counties and/or cities with more than 100,000 residents to opt out.

According to Legislature, if county does choose to opt-out, "the legislature would need to adopt an ordinance, law or resolution to bar the establishment or operation of any of the pot-licensed entities Cuomo is proposing. This would include a ban on cultivation or retail pot facilities anywhere in Niagara County."

“The legalization of adult recreational marijuana is coming to New York State, that’s a certainty,” said Gooch in a released statement. “As the county legislative body, it is imperative that we hear from any interested parties and gather as much information as needed to make an informed and educated decision regarding the opt-out provision, as well as the expected impact within our community.

Public meetings will be scheduled in the near future.