NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — On Wednesday, the Niagara County Health Department's coronavirus tracking map showed one new COVID-19 related death, bringing the total number of coronavirus deaths in the county to 23.

No information has been released yet on the individual that passed away. We expect to learn more shortly.

The county's tracking map also showed 12 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, making the total rise to 440. At this time, 211 people have recovered from COVID-19, and the county currently has 206 active cases.

Niagara County said they've conducted 2171 total tests as of Tuesday morning.

RELATED: Chautauqua County now has 10 cases of coronavirus (COVID-19)

RELATED: WNY/NYS coronavirus (COVID-19) updates March 31, 2020

RELATED: Cattaraugus County has 6 cases of COVID-19

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, hot your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk