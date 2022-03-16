Niagara County announces facade grant program for local businesses

The Niagara County Façade Program (NCFP) will provide matching grants up to $50,000 for eligible businesses to revitalize their properties.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Niagara County Center for Economic Development announced a new grant opportunity for local businesses on Wednesday.

The launch of the Niagara County Façade Program (NCFP) will provide matching grants up to $50,000 for eligible businesses to revitalize their properties. The goal is to also help bring vibrancy to the central business districts in communities across the county.

“In each community across the county, there is a central business district, with mainly small, local businesses, that serves as the commercial hub for that municipality,” said Niagara County Legislator Rich Andres, Chairman of the Niagara County Economic Development Committee and architect of the NCFP.

“This program is targeted to these commercial hubs for two reasons. First, these were often the small businesses that were hit particularly hard by the pandemic, that had to close when big-box retailers stayed open and had to use any resources available to them just to stay afloat. This left them with little money for capital upgrades."

According to the news release, Niagara County has been granted $3 million through the federal American Rescue Plan Act to help support the program.

Andres said the NCFP will be providing dollar-for-dollar matching funds up to $50,000 to for-profit businesses, property owners, or lessees who were operational prior to 2020.

Keep in mind that the grants must be used for permanent improvements to the business or a façade, such as signage, siding, exterior paint, roofing, windows and doors, stairs and ramps, walkways, decking, awnings, exterior lighting.

“We are very excited about the NCFP and believe there will be tremendous interest in the project, so we intend to hold a virtual information session at 6 p.m. April 5 that will allow for those interested to learn more about the program and what we hope to accomplish,” said Andres. “Plus our Center for Economic Development team is always available to answer questions throughout this process.”

There will be a virtual seminar on April 5, to register for that event click here.

To apply and learn more click here.