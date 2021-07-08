Niagara County adds 87 new residents to its Purple Heart book

Purple Heart Day, August 7, commemorates the creation of the military medal in 1782. It's given out to those wounded in combat, as well as for commendable action.

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Niagara County raised the Purple Heart Flag over its courthouse Saturday to commemorate the day named after the military medal.

National Purple Heart Day is observed every August 7th. The honor is given out to members of the U.S. Armed Forces who have been wounded in battle, killed in action, or for commendable actions on the front lines.

It also honors military personnel who have suffered a life-altering injury due to combat.

According to the Clerk's Office, Niagara County became a Purple Heart County back in 2019 and maintains an official book of all known residents who have received the medal.

The book currently lists 258 names.

This year, 87 more residents were inducted into the Purple Heart Book during a special recognition ceremony at Raymond Klimek Veteran's Park in North Tonawanda.