NEWFANE, NY - The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing teen in Newfane.

They say Daniel Reinard, 17, was last seen on September 25.

Daniel is a white male, 5'8" tall, 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white polo shirt and khaki pants.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Niagara County Sheriff's Office at 716-438-3393 or Investigator Michael Leggett at 716-438-3338 during normal business hours.

