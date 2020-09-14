Niagara Co. Sheriff's Office: Do not give our your SSN over the phone

The scammers claim that the individual was already compromised by a stolen identity.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is reminding residents to never give out any personal information over the phone.

The Sheriff's Office says there have been numerous reports of individuals calling from local phone numbers claiming to be representatives of the Social Security Administration in an effort to scam residents.

The scammers claim that the individual's identity has already been stolen and ask that the individual provide personal information including their name, Social Security number and bank information used for Social Security transactions.